“Swingers Club” ban fails

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A ban on so-called “swingers” clubs in Fort Wayne couldn’t get past the Fort Wayne City Council last night.

With a vote of three for, three against, and Councilman Paul Ensley abstaining, the measure that would’ve banned clubs that let patrons engage in “live sex acts” after paying a fee came up short at the Council’s Tuesday night meeting.

The Journal Gazette reports that Council President John Crawford was one of those opposing the ban, after saying he recently toured a local club and found it “clean, secure, and well-managed”, adding that he didn’t believe the argument that the ban was necessary on the grounds of public health concerns.

Voting for the ban were Tom Freistroffer, Russ Jehl, and Geoff Paddock, while Michael Barranda, Crawford, and Glynn Hines voted against it.

The Council did come together on a related measure, however, instituting a “6-foot rule” between strip club performers and their audience.