Sweetwater’s GearFest to be virtual this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Sweetwater announced that they will be holding their annual GearFest online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GearFest is the largest audio gear and music instrument trade show in the nation that is open to the public.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, over 17,000 people from all over the country and several other countries came to the Sweetwater headquarters in Fort Wayne for the event last year.

The virtual event will be held on June 26 & 27 and will have live music, deals on gear, and some giveaways.

Sweetwater Founder & CEO Chuck Surack said: “While we’re certainly disappointed that we can’t host GearFest on our campus this summer, we hope that by creating an online event we can reach even more music makers and music lovers that we have in the past.”