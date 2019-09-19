Sweetwater Urban Farms signs on with Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A high-tech urban-farming concept has signed on with Fort Wayne’s Electric Works.

Sweetwater Urban Farms uses aeroponic technology and other tech to make nutrient-rich greens and herbs, and they’ll be opening a greenhouse in the food hall at Electric Works. The greenhouse will produce an estimated 47,000 pounds of produce a year.

Aeroponic farming recirculates water, requiring only 10% of the land and water that traditional growing methods need.

The Atlanta-based farming company was founded by Decatur native Clint Crowe and his wife. He says he hopes the partnership will “play a key role in ensuring the community’s future food security.”

In addition to offering retail sales of its produce at Electric Works, the company plans to make produce available for delivery to local restaurants, hotels, health care institutions, and schools.