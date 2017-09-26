Sweetwater Sound helps bring national music program to FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Sweetwater Sound founder Chuck Surack is bringing a national program that helps kids learn about music to some Fort Wayne schools.

Six elementary schools within the Fort Wayne Community Schools District will become part of the Little Kids Rock program. Surack tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he wants to make sure that local music programs thrive:

“This is taking it to a whole new level. I’m really proud of Fort Wayne Community Schools, you know my Alma Mater if you will, for taking it further into modern band.”

The program includes free instruments and playing lessons and is used in around 200 school districts nationwide.

Sweetwater became a national sponsor of Little Kids Rock last year.