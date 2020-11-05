Sweetwater reports theft of limited-edition guitars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Sweetwater says a pallet of new Gibson Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst guitars was stolen from a truck at a truck stop in Whiteland, Indiana last week.

The guitars were stolen from a truck at the Flying J Travel Center on Oct. 30. The truck was on its way to Fort Wayne.

“Somehow out of a truck full of guitars, this ONE pallet was singled out and stolen at a truck stop,” says Sweetwater Chief Supply Chain and Merchandising Officer Phil Rich. “With a retail value of $95,000 in guitars, we feel this person/s knew exactly what to look for and when.”

If you have any information, call Detective Kenny Polley of the Whiteland Police Department at 317-535-8100. The serial numbers of the missing guitars are pictured (left).