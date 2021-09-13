Sweetwater Job Fair This Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you are looking for a job, one of the areas biggest employers may be able to help you out this week.

Sweetwater will host a job fair this Thursday, to help fill more than 100 full time positions in its distribution center.

The shipping specialist positions include second, third, and weekend shifts in the 580,000 square foot facility located on Sweetwater’s headquarters. To fill the new positions, a job fair and hiring event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the Renaissance Point YMCA located at 2323 Bowser Avenue in Fort Wayne.

For those who are unable to attend the event in person, applications are also being accepted online here.