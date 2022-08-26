Sweetwater Hosting Job Fair Next Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of Northeast Indiana’s largest employers is hiring once again. Sweetwater is hiring approximately 100 employees to fill shipping specialist positions in its distribution center. Candidates must be able to lift up to 50 pounds, stand on their feet for 8-hour shifts, and be comfortable in a fast-paced environment. To fill the positions, a job fair and hiring event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31 at The Impact Center at 3420 E. Paulding Avenue in Fort Wayne. More information can be found online at here.