FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Sweetwater is hiring for dozens of positions for their new 480,000-square foot distribution center.

Positions include shipping specialists, production supervisors, team leads and industrial maintenance technicians. Openings are for all shifts.

These positions are full-time and part-time, with benefits including medical, dental and vision offered after 90 days of full-time employment.

