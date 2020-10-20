Sweetwater donation to help kids tune into music

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Sweetwater has pledged to donate $500,000 to Little Kids Rock, a national nonprofit teaching kids music education.

The partnership also includes developing a portal to provide Little Kids Rock teachers and parents with discounted pricing on instruments, and a portion of the funds will also be used for Fort Wayne Community Schools District’s Little Kids Rock program.

“We are proud to continue to support our friends at Little Kids Rock on their mission to see that every student has the opportunity to participate in fun and engaging music programs,” said Chuck Surack, Founder and CEO of Sweetwater Sound. “It is important for us to continue to dedicate resources that enable children to become involved in activities when they are facing so much uncertainty today. Music is an outlet that can have a profound impact on a child’s life and we are honored to be a part of that.”

The partnership began in 2017 and Sweetwater says more than one million students have benefited from the music programs in public schools across the country.

Sweetwater is also the official distributor of instruments and equipment for the program and has provided more than $675,000 via its corporate philanthropy and customer donation program since 2016.