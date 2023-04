FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Sweetwater announced on Tuesday that Jeanine Gaffke will step into the role of chief marketing officer.

She succeeds David Stewart, who is retiring after 31 years with Sweetwater.

Gaffke brings with her experience in executive leadership roles at The AZTEK Company, Emerson Corporation, and HALO Investing, among others.

She graduated from Indiana University Bloomington and earned her MBA from DePaul University.