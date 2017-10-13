Sweetwater acquires nearly 55 acres near existing campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne company that provides gear and services for the music industry across the world is expanding.

Sweetwater Sound has bought nearly 55 acres next to its campus along US 30, with expansion plans in mind.

That was announced Thursday at the Allen County Plan Commission’s public hearing, according to the Journal Gazette, as the company plans to have the land re-zoned from agricultural to a business, technology, and industrial park.

At the moment there are no plans to build on the property, but the company does want to add two more entrances to make it easier for customers and employees to get onto the campus.

Those entrances would also connect to the company’s new “Performance Pavilion.”