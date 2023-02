FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): According to our partners in News at 21 Alive, The Fort Wayne Police Department SWAT Team is at a hotel along West Coliseum. Police say this morning a man attacked a woman during a domestic dispute. Officers say the woman was able to run away and the man barricaded himself in one of the rooms. At this point officers have not disclosed the extent of any injuries. No further details are available at this time.