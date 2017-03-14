SUV rolls, woman pinned inside

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is hospitalized after her vehicle rolled down an embankment, pinning her inside.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the single vehicle crash in the 2300 block of S. Hadley Road, just before 7:30 p.m., Monday. Once there, they found the woman’s SUV down an embankment. She was pinned inside. Firefighters with the Fort Wayne Fire Department were called to help remove her from the vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in serious to critical condition.

Police say the woman was traveling northbound on S. Hadley Road, when her vehicle went off the road, hit a guardrail, then rolled down an embankment.

Weather conditions do appear to be a factor, but whether speed, alcohol, or anything else had any influence is unknown. Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation.