ALBION, Ind. (WOWO) – The suspects that were arrested for a 1975 cold case made their first court appearance on Wednesday, January 8.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, 67-year-old Fred Bandy, Jr. of Goshen and 67-year-old John Wayne Lehman both pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Both men are charged in the 1975 cold case murder of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell of North Webster.

RELATED: Two men arrested in connection to 1975 Noble County cold case