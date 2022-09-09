Suspects arrested in Kosciusko County car thefts

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins and car thefts in Kosciusko County.

KaShawn Hudson of Warsaw, Mario Pratt of South Bend, and Michael Hubbard of South Bend were arrested by Warsaw police. Officials said the suspects were casing cars for unsecured guns to steal, according to our partners in New at ABC 21. The accused allegedly stole six cars, many guns, and credit cards.

Police have been looking for the suspects since the string of break-ins started early in August. Investigators managed to link the crime spree to the South Bend and Niles, Michigan Street gang the “AG Boiis.” Officers were able to find the men through tips, social media posts, and security videos.

Gangs finance their operations by selling stolen guns.