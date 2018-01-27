Suspect in two armed Warsaw robberies arrested

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has been arrested in Wabash County after a week-long investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Christopher W. Roberts, 38 of Warsaw, was arrested on Friday and booked in the Wabash County Jail. He faces a felony charge of armed robbery.

This comes after an investigation into two armed robberies at Warsaw gas stations that occurred earlier this month.

The alleged robberies occurred at Clark’s Gas Station on SR 15 and SR 114, and the Freedom Express Gas Station on East Center Street.

Indiana State Police served a search warrant at Roberts’ house on East Jefferson Street in Warsaw around 5:15 p.m. Friday, and developed probable cause to arrest him.

Around 10 p.m., officers located Roberts in northern Howard County and arrested him without incident. He was found in possession of heroin during the arrest.