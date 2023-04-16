Suspect Still Unknown In Sunday Morning Fort Wayne Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly before 3 A.M., police were called Lewis St. and S. Clinton St. in reference to a shooting. Several shell casings were found in the area upon arrival and police were then advised of a secondary scene at in the 900 block of Francis St. where contact was made with the victim. The victim, a male adult, was suffering from injuries from being shot while riding as a passenger in a vehicle in the area of Lewis St. and S. Clinton St.

The victim was provided medical treatment and transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. No suspect has been named as of yet as the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.