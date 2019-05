FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A suspect was shot after a police chase in Fort Wayne overnight.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the pursuit started at about 2am and ended when the suspect’s car crashed into an empty home at the intersection of Oliver and Grier Streets.

Police say an officer shot the suspect, and while his condition was not released, a coroner was called to the scene at about 3:20am.

WOWO News will update this article as details are released.