Suspect shot during robbery at gas station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say a man was shot while he tried to rob people outside a gas station at gunpoint on the city’s southeast side Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the Sunoco at 1416 Oxford Street, according to the Journal Gazette.

Officers say Bruce King, 41, approached a car with three people inside. That’s when someone walking out of the gas station saw what was happening and gunfire broke out. Police say it was unclear if both parties shot at each other.

King was found in the 3500 block of Holton Avenue with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

He is facing charges of armed robbery, theft and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.

Another person injured in the shooting was found in the 3600 block of Reed Street.