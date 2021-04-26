Suspect shot after police chase transferred to jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A LaOtto man who was shot by police Thursday has recovered enough to be transferred to a jail cell.

40-year-old Justin Weikel led police on a chase after being pulled over for reckless driving Thursday in Fort Wayne, eventually being stopped in a trailer park in Kendallville, where he opened fire on police, who shot back at him.

According to the Journal Gazette, he was released from a Fort Wayne hospital on Sunday and was taken to the Allen County Jail, where he’s being held on an outstanding Noble County warrant for drug-related charges.

Further charges, related to the chase and shooting, are expected.