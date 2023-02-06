Suspect crashes, flees after Wells County chase

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Officials in Wells County are looking for a suspect after a high-speed chase.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday a deputy clocked a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road 300 West, nearly County Road 1000 North at 117 mph. The deputy then attempted to stop the vehicle, but terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle.

The vehicle was later found crashed on County Road 800 North near Marzane Road. The driver fled on foot and was not found.

A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.