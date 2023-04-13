Suspect Confirmed Dead In Kendallville Standoff

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): A suspect is in dead following a 10+ hour standoff with Police in Kendallville. Indiana State Police Troopers and Kendallville Police responded to a “shots fired” call at around 7:30 P.M. Wednesday in the area of State Road 3 and Drake Road pertaining to a standoff that had began and lasted into early Thursday Morning.

According to Indiana State Police, officers were fired upon from a suspect in second story of an apartment at 645 Berry Lane. Reports of multiple exchanges of gunfire from the suspect and officers were confirmed and several different departments were called into aid the situation. Other residents from the building were evacuated safely.

Shortly after 7 A.M., our partners in news at 21Alive confirmed that the suspected shooter has been confirmed dead.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Brian Walker says as of 6:05 A.M. Thursday, officers were able to gain entry into the apartment where the shooter was barricaded. Police say that the shooter was taken away in an ambulance, where he died. Over 200 officers were on scene of the situation.

No officers were injured during the standoff.