Suspect barricades self in home, forces police standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police had to use a “chemical agent” to flush a suspect out of a Fort Wayne home Friday.

A detective with the FWPD’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Elijah Swopshire of Fort Wayne at about 3pm Friday, when he fled and led police on a short chase.

He eventually bailed out of his vehicle and ran into a home on Warsaw Street. A woman and her two children were inside the home at the time, but were able to get out safely. Police made several attempts to get Swopshire to come out on his own before using the chemicals, which led to him running from officers for a short distance before being apprehended.

Swopshire was booked into the Allen County Jail on his existing warrant, as well as additional charges of resisting arrest.