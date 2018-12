FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has arrested a suspect in the death investigation from December 12, 2018, at the Regency Inn on 1004 W. Coliseum Blvd.

Officers arrested Tyrin Boone on December 14. 2018, after been told a citizen had seen him near the intersection of Hanna St. and Tillman Rd. Investigators were searching for Boone in connection to his wife’s death.

