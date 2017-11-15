Survivor of triple shooting awake, remembers “everything”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman who was shot seven times in a triple shooting last week that killed two other women is awake and talking.

Danielle Carter’s aunt, Tiffany Butler, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that she remembers every moment of the attack that took the lives of her cousin Kayla Harris and friend Nicole Saylor.

” She remembers watching her cousin pass away in front of her in the same ambulance, because they just couldn’t save her,” Butler said. “She remembers all of it and I wish to God she didn’t remember any of it.”

Police say a man targeted the women specifically, and they’ve reportedly told the family they’re “close” to catching him.

