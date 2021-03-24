Survey Predicts Record Corn and Soybean Acres

A survey from ProFarmer predicts farmers will plant a record number of corn and soybean acres this year. The Pro Farmer/Doane survey revealed total area planted to crops in the U.S. is expected to rise to 319.4 million acres. That would be up nearly three percent, or 8.9 million acres, from 2020. If the survey findings hold true, it also means U.S. acreage will hit the highest level since 2018. The survey projects total corn and soybean plantings at a record 182.3 million acres, which would be up 8.4 million acres from last year. Total acres planted to corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton, are expected to rise 9.5 million acres from last year. USDA’s 2021 Ag Outlook Forum in February provided an initial look at acreage. USDA’s new chief economist, Seth Meyer, released projections showing the agency expects farmers to plant 90 million acres of soybeans this year and 92 million acres of corn. Combined, that would be a new record.