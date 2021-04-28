Supreme Court to Hear Gun Rights Case

The United States Supreme Court agreed to hear the first gun-related case in over a decade. This case, NY State Rifle & Pistol Assoc. v. Corlett, concerns New York’s restrictive “may issue” permitting system, which establishes onerous and near unattainable standards to bear arms outside the home in the Empire State.

Mike Hammond, chief legislative counsel for Gun Owners of America joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss this landmark case for 2nd Amendment rights.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.