Supreme Court Reaffirms Clean Water Rule

The Supreme Court ruled against the Environmental Protection Agency in the case Sackett vs. EPA regarding the Biden administration’s Waters of the U.S. rule. The court stated that wetlands under the jurisdiction of the Clean Water Act must have a continuous surface connection to bodies of water, making it difficult to determine where the water ends, and the wetland begins. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall responded, “The justices respect private property rights. It’s now time for the Biden administration to do the same and rewrite the Waters of the United States Rule.” Representative Dan Newhouse, a Washington state Republican and Congressional Western Caucus Chairman, says, “This landmark decision from the Supreme Court is a clear demonstration of our nation’s commitment to upholding the principles of individual property rights.” Agricultural Retailers Association President and CEO Daren Coppock added, “The decision finally restores common sense back into WOTUS regulation.”