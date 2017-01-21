Supporting solar becomes more affordable

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Hoosier customers of Indiana Michigan Power, an operating unit of AEP, can now transfer all of the electricity they use in a typical household to emission-free solar energy for less than $20 per month.

According to Tracy Warner, AEP Indiana Michigan Power spokesperson, I&M’s Indiana customers can subscribe to a 50-kilowatt-hour (kWh) blocks for just 93 cents per month. The cost of 20 of the blocks – for a total of 1,000 kWh – is just $18.60.

“For only about 60 cents a day, typical Indiana homeowners can attribute all of their household energy use to solar,” said Toby Thomas, I&M President and Chief Operating Officer. “IM Solar is a way for our company to empower customers with the ability to demonstrate their support for renewables.”

Customers can buy just one block or more, depending on how much energy use they want to attribute to solar power. A customer’s support for solar is shown as an additional line item on the bill.