Supporters of embattled AG Curtis Hill create nonprofit to raise money for his legal bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Supporters of embattled Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have created a nonprofit to raise money for his legal defense amid allegations the Republican drunkenly groped a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers.

Indiana attorney James Bopp Jr. and former Indiana Court of Appeals Judge Linda Chezem said Monday that the nonprofit accepts tax-deductible donations for paying Hill’s legal bills.

They say Hill has been treated unfairly. Chezem says the allegations against Hill are riddled with “inconsistencies and contradictions.”

A confidential legislative memo leaked to the media alleges Hill groped the four women during a party in March at an Indianapolis bar. The party was held to mark the end of the legislative session.

Three of the women later went public, including Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon.

Hill has denied the allegations and rejected calls to resign from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and other GOP leaders.