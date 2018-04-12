UPDATED: Superload to travel through Fort Wayne Monday, temporarily closing highways

NORTHEAST INDIANA, (WOWO) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a superload will travel through northeast Indiana on Monday.

The Indiana Specialized Transport has been permitted to temporarily close portions of U.S. 27, U.S. 224, SR 101, and U.S. 6 to accommodate the slow-moving load.

The superload is scheduled to travel through Fort Wayne starting at 9 a.m.

Short-term closures of cross streets will take place throughout the move, and where roads are only two lanes, the highway section will be closed to allow the convoy to pass.

Drivers should be prepared for temporary closures and slow-moving traffic along the superload’s route.

The route is as follows: