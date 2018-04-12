UPDATED: Superload to travel through Fort Wayne Monday, temporarily closing highways

NORTHEAST INDIANA, (WOWO) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a superload will travel through northeast Indiana on Monday.
The Indiana Specialized Transport has been permitted to temporarily close portions of U.S. 27, U.S. 224, SR 101, and U.S. 6 to accommodate the slow-moving load.
The superload is scheduled to travel through Fort Wayne starting at 9 a.m.
Short-term closures of cross streets will take place throughout the move, and where roads are only two lanes, the highway section will be closed to allow the convoy to pass.
Drivers should be prepared for temporary closures and slow-moving traffic along the superload’s route.
The route is as follows:
- The convoy will begin on U.S. 27 northbound, out of Bryant in Jay County
- The convoy will travel U.S. 27 northbound to U.S. 224 eastbound through Adams County
- The convoy will continue on U.S. 224 eastbound to S.R. 101 northbound, through Allen County
- From S.R. 101 northbound, the convoy will advance to S.R. 1 northbound in DeKalb County
- The convoy will finish its move through Indiana on U.S. 6 eastbound in DeKalb County toward the Ohio State Line