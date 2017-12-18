Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson named one of four finalists for the 2018 National Superintendent of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson has been named one of four finalists for the 2018 National Superintendent of the Year.

AASA, The School Superintendents Association, announced the finalists Monday.

They are as follows:

“The superintendents we are honoring represent the face of public education,” said Daniel Domenech, executive director, AASA. “This program celebrates the accomplishments by the education thought leaders we’re honoring. We also celebrate the tremendous strides public education is making in our communities.”

The applicants were measured against the following criteria:

Leadership for learning – creativity in successfully meeting the needs of students in the school system.

Communication – strength in both personal and organizational communication.

Professionalism – constant improvement of administrative knowledge and skills, while providing professional development opportunities and motivation to others on the education team.

Community involvement – active participation in local community activities and an understanding of regional, national and international issues.

The finalists for National Superintendent of the Year will have an opportunity to meet the national education community during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.