Super Shot thanking YOU, Brigadoon Fitness and volunteers for Penny Pitch donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Board of Directors and Staff of Super Shot Inc., would like to thank the listeners of WOWO, Brigadoon Fitness, the volunteers, and everyone who donated to the 2016 WOWO Brigadoon Fitness Penny Pitch fundraiser.

Over the course of the two day radiothon, the Brigadoon Fitness Penny Pitch was able to raise $170,204 for Super Shot and Community Harvest Food Bank. With the support of Bruce Dye and Brigadoon Fitness and King of Carts, the money raised during the annual Penny Pitch radiothon was matched to $340,408 and split between the two recipient charities.

“Super Shot staff and Board Members are ecstatic to have been chosen by WOWO and Brigadoon Fitness as benefactors for such a long-standing and popular donation campaign like Penny Pitch. Over the past several years, we have seen an increase in the number of vaccinations requested even though private donations have struggled to keep up. The money raised by Penny Pitch is exactly the “shot in the arm” that we need to continue supporting our community,” said Doug Samuels, Chairman, Super Shot Board of Directors

According to a press release, the donations will allow Super Shot to continue providing childhood immunizations for uninsured, underinsured and Medicaid-enrolled children — birth through 18 years old — as well as continuing to provide immunizations for uninsured and underinsured adults.