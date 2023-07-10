Super Shot Holding Vaccine Event On Wednesday

With a new school year approaching, its time to get immunizations up to date. Super Shot will hold a vaccine event clinic on Wednesday, July 12th from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. for children 18 and under at the Lutheran Health Physicians Auburn office on Smaltz Way.

As part of the event, Super Shot will provide free backpacks with school supplies for school age children and free diapers and baby supplies for infants for the first 50 children that receive vaccines. All families are welcome regardless of insurance. Walk-ins are welcome, but advanced registration is encouraged.

A link to register can be found here.