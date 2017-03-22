Super-fast internet coming to northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Comcast is launching an advanced trial of gigabit residential internet service. The launch will cover the vast majority of Comcast’s Indiana coverage area and that includes rural communities like Berne, Huntertown and Ossian.

Mike Wilson, Director of Public Relations for Comcast, tells WOWO News what you can do with gigabit. “If you’re trying to download the HD version of a movie, it will take you about 40 seconds, if you’re going for like 15 gigs of Blue-ray quality, it will take maybe about two minutes and this is just excessively fast. Usually that would take about an hour.”

The super-fast speed uses the existing wiring that most people already have in their homes. “Because it’s over our existing network, we’ll deliver some of the fastest speeds available without having to tear up streets or rewire a customer’s home,” says Wilson.

To get the service, customers will need to install a new DOCSIS 3.1 compatible cable modem that is capable of delivering the gigabit speeds.

What can you do with a gig?

o Download a 5GB HD movie: 40 seconds

o Download a 15GB video game: 2 minutes

o Download a 150MB MP3 album: less than 2 seconds

o Download a 600MB TV episode: 4 seconds