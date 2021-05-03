Sunday night shooting in north Fort Wayne leaves one critically injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot Sunday evening on Fort Wayne’s north side.

Police were called to a home in the 5700 block of River Run Trail, near the intersection of St. Joe Center Road and Clinton Street, just after 8:30 P.M. after a woman called 9-1-1 and reported that her boyfriend had been shot. Police arrived and found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was taken directly to surgery.

Several witnesses reported seeing a gray Toyota Corolla being driven by a white male leaving the scene at a very high rate of speed. The vehicle was later found at a residence in the 4400 block of Tamarack Circle. Officer searched the residence and did not find the suspect.

A short time later, dispatch received a call from a man identifying himself as the suspect and saying he wanted to turn himself in. He was arrested by detectives and taken for questioning.