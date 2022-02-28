Sunday Night Crash Turns Deadly In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): At approximately 9:34 P.M. Sunday, crews in DeKalb County responded to a two car crash at County Road 11A and County Road 56 in Garrett. Officials believe Alisha Brown, age 29 of Butler was was traveling eastbound on County Road 56 approaching a left hand curve changing to County Road 11A at a high rate of speed when she drifted off the side of the road and lost control in the curve and then drifted into the path of an on-coming vehicle.

Brown collided with the on-coming vehicle driven by Angela Kinder, age 53 of Huntertown. Brown’s passenger, Daniel Stahlhut, age 27 of Fort Wayne was ejected from the vehicle in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown was transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center for hip, arm, and rib fractures. Meanwhile, Kinder complained of arm pain but was treated and released on scene.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash which remains under investigation.