Sunday Morning Stabbing Leaves One Man With Life Threatening Injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Franklin Avenue early Sunday Morning after calls came in that reported a stabbing that had taken place in a nearby home. Officers were advised that the victim was stabbed outside of the residence and they were also advised that the possible suspects had fled on foot from the area.

Upon Officers arrival they located an adult male suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with Non-Life Threatening Injuries and was then downgraded to now having Life Threatening Injuries.

Initial indications are that there was some type of an altercation that led to this stabbing and Detectives are working to determine what exactly took place. Detectives are asking that anyone with any information regarding this incident to please call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or the P3 App.