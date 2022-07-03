Sunday morning stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A stabbing Sunday morning leaves a man with life-threatening injuries.

It started around 8:52 a.m. when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the area of Clay Street and E. Washington Boulevard on a report of an adult male walking with blood on his clothing.

After officers arrived, they located the male who appeared to have been stabbed. Officers provided aid to the man until paramedics arrived. The man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit and the Air Support Unit were called out to the scene to investigate and collect evidence.

The incident is under investigation by the FWPD Homicide Unit and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.