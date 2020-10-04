Sunday Morning Shooting Results In One Dead and One Injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One woman is dead and a man were injured after a shooting Sunday morning at a Fort Wayne apartment complex.

According to our partners and news at ABC21, Fort Wayne police arrived at an apartment complex in the 7900 Decatur Drive after receiving a call about a man outside with a gunshot wound. Then officers received another call just after 7 a.m. about a shooting inside an apartment at the Centennial Townhomes in the 7000 block of Serenity Drive.

Upon entry into the apartment, police found a woman inside with gunshot wounds and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The man was treated on scene for non-life threatening injuries and was then taken to the hospital.

So far police have not said what led to the shooting and are actively interviewing witnesses.

There are no suspects at this time according to police. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.