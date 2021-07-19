Sunday Morning Shooting Near Downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was in life-threatening condition after a shooting west of downtown Fort Wayne early Sunday morning.

According to the Journal-Gazette, Fort Wayne police were called to Main and Center streets about 2:30 a.m. where they found a man who appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, but was downgraded to life-threatening condition, according to a statement from police. Witnesses told police the victim may have been involved in an argument at Pedal City shortly before the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.