Sunday morning crash in Huntington County leaves one woman dead

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): At approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Amie, L. Mounsey, 84, was traveling southbound on County Road 200 East and stopped at the intersection at County Road 300 North. Mounsey proceeded through the intersection and into the path of Phillip Beckstedt, 53 who was traveling westbound. Beckstedt, unable to avoid the collision, collided with Mounsey sending both vehicles off the southwest corner of the road. Mounsey was pronounced dead at the scene. Beckstedt was transported to Lutheran Hospital for evaluation. The Investigation is ongoing. No charges are pending at this time.