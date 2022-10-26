Summit City Tops New List of Emerging Real Estate Investment Markets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The city of Fort Wayne is topping a new list of emerging real estate investment markets. Mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage has released the results of a study that examines the best U.S. cities to invest in real estate, and one Hoosier city tops the list while another is included in the top 10. The company analyzed a variety of data points, including house price index, property taxes, home appreciation, and rent to income ratio. Rocket Mortgage ranks Fort Wayne as its number one emerging real estate market in the country. Indianapolis came in at number three. The mortgage company says Fort Wayne has a home appreciation rate of 14.62%. The median listing price is $199,947, compared to the U.S. median house price of $617,890. The rent-to-income ratio is 18.12%.