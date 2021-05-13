Summit City Bicycles to become Trek Bicycle Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne bicycle shop has been sold to a Wisconsin cycling company.

Summit City Bicycles and Fitness owners Sheri and Bob Mann tell the Journal Gazette their shop on Lima Road will close next Monday through Thursday as they transfer ownership to the Trek Bicycle Corporation. The store will become Trek Bicycle Fort Wayne when it reopens Friday.

The couple says after 27 years of running the store, they felt the timing was right to leave the business behind and spend more time with family.