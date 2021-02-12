Subaru of Fort Wayne raises $20,000 for Charly Butcher Scholarship Fund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A scholarship fund set up to honor a late WOWO legend got a big shot in the arm today.

Gene Davis, General Manager of Subaru of Fort Wayne, told WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee this morning that the organization’s annual “Share the Love” fundraising event raised $20,000 to benefit the Charly Butcher Scholarship Fund:

Morris says Butcher was a friend, not just to him but also to the dealership, so the decision to help the scholarship fund was an easy one to make.

The Charly Butcher Scholarship fund awards scholarships to college students who are either communication or education majors, as he was a supporter of both fields and would routinely praise the work of local schools and educators. The hope is that one day the Fund will be converted into a Foundation so that his legacy may live on for decades to come.

Learn more here.