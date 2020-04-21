Study shows that Hydroxychloroquine has no benefit in fight against COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) – A malaria drug widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the new coronavirus showed no benefit in a large new study.

Researchers reported there were more than twice as many deaths among patients getting hydroxychloroquine than usual care.

The analysis involved 368 men with COVID-19 in U.S. veterans hospitals.

Although it was not a rigorous experiment, it is the biggest report of results so far for the drug, with or without the antibiotic azithromycin, against the coronavirus.

The analysis was posted on an online site for researchers, but has not been reviewed by other scientists.

Grants from the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia paid for the work.