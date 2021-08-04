Study ranks Indiana last in the nation in early education

INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana has the worst early education system in the country… at least, that’s according to a new national study from financial website WalletHub.

They compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics, ranging from the share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program to the number of pre-K quality benchmarks met.

Indiana got low rankings in enrollment, spending per child, and pre-K program growth. Ohio came in at number 31.

You can read the full report here.