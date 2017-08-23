Study: Indiana youths using less alcohol, tobacco, vapor products

INDIANA (WOWO): Less Indiana teens are using alcohol, tobacco, and e-cigarettes.

The 27th Indiana Youth Survey was released Wednesday by Indiana University’s School of Public Health-Bloomington.

The report highlights a significant drop in the use of e-cigarettes and vapor products among students in all grades, except 7th, yet e-cigarettes are still the primary form of nicotine consumption for Indiana youths.

The study shows about 12% of 7th to 12th graders statewide admit to using those products, while only about 7% use cigarettes.

The abuse rate for drugs is down as well, although there are still about 5% of high school seniors admitting to misusing prescription drugs.

Find the full study here.