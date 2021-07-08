Study: Indiana Top 10 for Places to Retire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): When it comes to places to retire, Indiana is among the top 10 states in the nation, according to a study conducted by financial planning website Bankrate. The Hoosier State ranks 9th overall, mostly based on affordability.
Bankrate wanted to gauge the best and worst states to retire. It looked at five broad categories: affordability, wellness, culture, weather, and crime.
Each category was weighted differently, with affordability accounting for 40% of the ranking.
Indiana ranks No. 7 in affordability, No. 41 in wellness, No. 45 in culture, No. 20 in weather and No. 22 in crime.
The top five states are Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Missouri and Massachusetts. The worst are Alaska, Montana, Kansas, Minnesota, and Maryland.