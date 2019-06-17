Study: Indiana “6th worst” state for summer road trips

By
Darrin Wright
-
Lake Michigan as seen from the beach in Michigan City, Indiana. (Darrin Wright/WOWO News)

INDIANA (WOWO): If you’re planning a summer road trip, chances are it won’t be to somewhere in Indiana.

That’s because the Hoosier State is listed as the 6th-worst state for a summer road trip, according to a study by personal finance website WalletHub.

Indiana rates low for the number of attractions, price of camping, and access to scenic byways, among other categories.

There is some good news: Indiana is in the top half of the nation when considering the lowest price for a hotel room, the lowest number of fatal crashes, and best nightlife options.

Read the full study here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here